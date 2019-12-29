Unseasonably Warm End to 2019 with Chance for Rain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near- record heat is possible this afternoon with a forecast high of 77. The record high is 79 degrees set on this day in 2015. Look for plenty of clouds today with the chance for a spotty shower at any point today, but the greatest rain chance will be after 4 pm today. Scattered rain is possible for most of the Lowcountry this evening. Temperatures overnight will stay mild ahead of the front, only dropping into the mid 60s.
Fog may develop closer to the coast tomorrow morning and rain should move through early and quickly clear the areas as we head to the afternoon hours. The cooler air following this front wont move in until Tuesday, New Year’s Eve. High temps should peak near 60 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Chilly mornings will briefly return Wednesday and Thursday as well.
TODAY: Cloudy & warm with chance for sct’d rain; HIGH:77.
TOMORROW: Mild with am showers; HIGH: 76.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cooler temps & sunny: HIGH: 60.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny & cool; HIGH: 60.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
