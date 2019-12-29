Unseasonably Warm End to 2019 with Chance for Rain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near- record heat is possible this afternoon with a forecast high of 77. The record high is 79 degrees set on this day in 2015. Look for plenty of clouds today with the chance for a spotty shower at any point today, but the greatest rain chance will be after 4 pm today. Scattered rain is possible for most of the Lowcountry this evening. Temperatures overnight will stay mild ahead of the front, only dropping into the mid 60s.