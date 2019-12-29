‘We miss you every day’: Community remembers two Grand Strand officers killed one year apart

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dec. 29 is a day of commemoration and remembrance each year for two Grand Strand law enforcement agencies.
It’s on that date that two local officers were shot and killed exactly one year apart.
“It’s been 18 years since we saw your face. We miss you every day, Lieutenant Randy Gerald,” a Sunday post on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page stated.
Gerald was shot and killed on Dec. 29, 2001. He was driving home from his shift at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, still in uniform, when he noticed what he thought was a car accident. It turned out to be a man with a gun arguing with a woman.
Authorities said the man, identified as Boyd Meekins, fatally shot Gerald before he could event get out of his car.
A massive search eventually lead to Meekins’ apprehension and he’s now serving a life sentence for Gerald’s murder.
Today and every day, we miss you Lieuteant Gerald,” the HCSO post read in part. “Thank you for your service and ultimate sacrifice.”
The Myrtle Beach City Government also paused Sunday to remember one of its officers who was killed in the line of duty exactly 17 years ago.
“Blessed are the peacemakers,” a post on the city’s Facebook page began, followed by a photo of the memorial for Myrtle Beach Police Ofc. First Class Joseph McGarry.
McGarry was shot and killed in a parking lot along Kings Highway on Dec. 29, 2002.
On April 6, 2005, Luzenski Cottrell was found guilty of killing McGarry and faced the death penalty. Following his conviction, the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned the ruling in 2008, saying the jury did not consider a possible verdict of voluntary manslaughter.
Cottrell was retried, and on September 27, 2014, Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Cottrell to death after being found guilty twice for killing McGarry. The Supreme Court of the United States affirmed that conviction and sentence on Dec. 20, 2017.
In October 2018, Cottrell filed a request for post-conviction relief and asked for a new trial. According to court documents, a hearing is set for Jan. 21, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.