'All hands on deck’ for Folly Beach police ahead of annual Flip Flop Drop

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach police and fire departments plan to have all staff on hand for the annual New Year’s Eve Flip Flop Drop.
The event features a pair of over-sized flip flops covered in LED lights that will be hoisted up in the air by a fire truck ladder. It will be lowered as the crowd counts down to the new year.
“This is one of those all hands on deck events," Folly Beach Public Safety Director Andrew Gilreath said. "It’s just so the event stays calm, everyone has a good time, and so it doesn’t get out of hand.”
Earlier this year, chaos erupted at the Folly Gras Festival, a pre-Mardi Gras celebration on Folly Beach. At least two fights were caught on video, one of which showed a woman kicking a security guard in the head twice. He then collapsed to the ground.
In all, 27 people were arrested and 34 people were issued citations or warnings at this year’s Folly Gras. More than 130 calls were also made to 911. It’s the reason city officials cancelled the event and why they’re even more careful about other ones like the Flip Flop Drop.
“Something we’ve applied to every event since then is just keeping a tighter rein on things, making sure we have a good presence out there, making sure we catch stuff early, especially when folks aren’t behaving the way they should," Gilreath said. “Folks need to understand if they come out here and behave that way they’re going to go to jail.”
There are also some differences between the two events. At the Flip Flop Drop, open container and glass are not allowed on the street. They also ask folks not to bring coolers.
Part of Center Street and a couple intersecting streets will be closed starting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. They will be reopened after the drop and the fireworks show.
“One of the New Year’s resolutions should be behaving," Gilreath said. "No body wants to go to jail to start off 2020. Come out, have a good time, be responsible, have a designated driver, and we can all go home and have a good night.”
