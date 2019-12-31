Charleston police searching for woman wanted for pointing gun at another person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are searching for a woman wanted for pointing a gun at another person.
Authorities are searching for 19-year-old Shanasia McClellan who is also wanted for malicious injury to real property. Her charges stem from an incident that happened on Dec. 27 at an apartment on Meeting Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty Central Detective and/or Det. L. Huffman at 843-720-3036 or huffmanl@charleston-sc.gov
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.