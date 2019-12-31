'Home Free’: Greyhound offering free tickets home for runaway children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every year, nearly 400 runaway children and teenagers get a free ride home with Greyhound as a part of a program called Home Free.
Greyhound works with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) to ensure runaway kids have a ticket home to get back to their families or legal guardians.
To be eligible for the Home Free program, the child, between 12 and 21 years old, has to call the NRS helpline, be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa).
If you or someone you know has run away and wants to come home or you need some help, call toll-free 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929).
Since NRS partnered with Greyhound in 1995, more than 16,000 youth have been reunited with families through the Home Free Program, according to the National Runaway Safeline.
Greyhound says the Home Free program can only be used on two occasions by the same person and a free ticket is available for a parent or legal guardian if the child is under 15 years old.
To find out more about National Runaway Safeline, visit www.1800runaway.org
