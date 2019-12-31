Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens after incident involving sailboat, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ben Sawyer Bridge was closed for roughly 30 minutes Tuesday morning because of an incident involving a sailboat.
According to Sullivan’s Island officials, a sailboat was dragging its anchor in the Intercoastal Waterway and the wind, as well as the tide, was carrying the boat toward the bridge.
Sullivan’s Island Fire and the Coast Guard responded to the scene. Another boat was then able to tow the sailboat out of harm’s way.
