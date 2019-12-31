Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after one person was fatally shot in the Goose Creek area Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say the victim was found on the roadside at Howe Hall Road and Rutt Lane.
Deputies had earlier shut down the road as authorities investigated the scene.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said emergency responders received a call at 2:31 p.m. regarding a shooting on Howe Hall Road.
When deputies arrived they discovered a body in a ditch along Howe Hall Road.
“We have sketchy information on what occurred. We do know several gunshots were fired,” Lewis said.
Lewis is asking anyone with information to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111. He said they have detained a couple of individuals, but no one has formally been arrested.
The coroner and crime scene specialists responded to the scene, as well as detectives who interviewed people.
The coroner is expected to release the name of the deceased.
“We’ve had a number of shootings here in this area. That’s no secret and we are actively investigating the motive for the shooting and what occurred," Lewis said.
