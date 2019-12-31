Police looking for suspect in Daniel Island bank robbery

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 31, 2019 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 1:06 PM

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning on Daniel Island.

Officers arrived at the scene at the Synovus bank in the 200 block of Seven Farms Drive just after 10:50 a.m.

Surveillance footage stills show a man in a bandana and sunglasses with a goatee who entered the bank and left with an undetermined amount of money, according to the police. Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the man is approximately 6-foot-0.

Police are asking the public not to try and apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston police central detective or Crime Stoppers 843-554-1111.

