Report: Woman was attacked at home by Lowcountry man accused of exposing himself to 2 others

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who exposed himself to two women in St. George this past weekend exposed himself to another woman at her home earlier this month and cut her face multiple times using a razor blade.
The St. George Police Department originally arrested Jacob Tyler Brooks who faces multiple charges after authorities say the 20-year-old exposed himself to two different women in separate incidents, broke into one of their homes and chased the other woman.
On Tuesday, officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced new charges against Brooks which include kidnapping, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct first-degree and exposure of private parts. He was denied bond on Tuesday afternoon.
These charges stem from two separate incidents earlier this month and involved the same home in St. George and the same victim.
On Dec. 12, a woman said she was parking her car in her driveway, and when she got out of her car she saw a man outside of the door to her garage performing a sexual act on himself with his pants down.
Four days later on Dec. 16, the same victim let her dog out of the back garage door.
A report states that while the woman was outside she saw a man performing a sexual act on himself with his pants down behind a bush. The woman then picked up her dog and went back into the home.
According to the report, while the woman was running back into the home, the suspect grabbed her by her arm, punched her below the eye and cut her four times with a razor blade in her face.
The victim said she then kicked the suspect down to the ground, ran back inside and called 911. The victim identified the suspect as someone she went to high school with, but did not know very well.
According to the sheriff’s office report, Brooks was arrested in January of 2017 for flashing a minor at a Summerville Walmart. and was arrested in May of 2019 for assault and battery in downtown Charleston.
