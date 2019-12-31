Sunny 2020 Start!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather into the middle of the week and indeed, the new year. New Year’s Eve will be clear and chilly with temps in the 40′s by midnight and 30′s when you wake up on New Year’s Day! Look for lots of sunshine on New Year’s Day with a high near 60. The rest of the week looks good but some showers will return on Friday and Saturday with another cold front and mild temps ahead of it near 75.