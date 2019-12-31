Suspects still being sought after 14-year old is shot, wounded in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are continuing to search for suspects after a 14-year old was shot and wounded.
The shooting happened around 10:15 on Monday night on Flood Street. Police say the teenager was wounded in his forearm.
A car also was also hit by the gunfire.
Shirley Friday lives a just steps away from where the bullets flew and was surprised to see violence so close to home.
“I thought they had gotten past that, I really did. I really thought they got past that,” Friday said. “But every so often they have a flareup and that’s the first time anything’s happened that close to the area I’m living in.”
Police are still trying to determine what sparked the shooting.
“Well, it’s sad that that happened,” outgoing Charleston City Councilman James Lewis said.
Lewis was surprised to hear about the shooting in the neighborhood known as Back to Green.
“We’ve had a few problems at Back to Green. You know Back to Green has been my district for years and we really hadn’t had a lot of problems back there at least in the last year,” Lewis said.
Lewis says there needs to be more programs for teens to keep them off the streets and out of trouble.
Folks on Flood Street are thankful the outcome of the shooting wasn't worse.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
