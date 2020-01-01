Cane Bay Plantation entrance project receives final approval

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The second and final approval needed for a new entrance to Cane Bay Plantation has been received.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation issued its approval for the project. Berkeley County previously approved a construction permit for the area.
Cane Bay Plantation currently has seven neighborhoods, three schools, two churches and a YMCA, but only one way to get in and out.
The new entrance and exit already under construction will connect Cane Bay Boulevard with Black Tom Road.
Another planned entrance and exit will connect Nexton Parkway Extension and Spine Road C.
Construction is expected to be complete within about nine months, depending on the weather. That would have the project complete before the next school year.
