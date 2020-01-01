Charleston celebrates Emancipation Proclamation Day with parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is marking the 157th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation with a parade Wednesday morning.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the order on Jan. 1, 1863, during the Civil War. The historic document declared “all persons held as slaves” within Confederate states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”
The annual celebration, organized by the Gullah-Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, begins in Charleston at 11 a.m. at Burke High School on Fishburne Street. It will then head east to Ashley Avenue, north to Sumter Street, east to King Street and Marion Square, then to Calhoun Street, ending at Emanual AME Church, the first independent African American denomination in the country.
Past parades have included floats, cars, motorcycles and marching bands.
After the parade, Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston will host a special service. The program will include presentations of scholarships.
Charleston held its first Emancipation Day Parade in 1866, and the annual tradition has continued in commemoration and tribute thanks to the dedicated, community members who make up the Emancipation Proclamation Association.
Lincoln issued a preliminary version of the Emancipation Proclamation in Sept. 22, 1862, in which he ordered that if the rebels did not end fighting and rejoin the Union by Jan. 1, 1863, all slaves in the rebellious states would be free.
The emancipation proclamation did not free slaves in states that were sided with the Union, including Kentucky, Maryland and Delware.
The Proclamation also announced the acceptance of black men into the Union Army and Navy, enabling the liberated to become liberators. By the end of the war, almost 200,000 black soldiers and sailors had fought for the Union and freedom.
