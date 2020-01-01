Warming up Thursday and Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will control our weather into the middle of the week until a cold front moves east late Friday into Saturday morning. Thursday will be partly cloudy and a bit milder in the mid 60′s while Friday gets back into the 70′s. The front will bring some showers later Friday and into at least the first half of Saturday. Highs over the weekend will range from mid 60′s on Saturday to mid 50′s and sunshine on Sunday.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy, HIGH: 65
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers developing and mild, HIGH: 75
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers, then clearing, HIGH 65
SUNDAY: Sunny & Cool, HIGH: 55
MONDAY: Sunny & Cool, HIGH: 58
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy w/20% chance, HIGH: 60
Bill Walsh, Chief Meteorologist
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
