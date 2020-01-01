Crews discover body after extinguishing trailer home fire in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after emergency crews found a body after extinguishing a trailer home fire in Beaufort County.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday off of Savannah Highway in Burton.
“After the fire was extinguished, a body—believed to be that of an adult—was found inside of the structure,” BCSO officials said.
A report states that the sheriff’s office and arson investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are on scene investigating as the cause of the fire is not apparent.
The deceased adult has not been identified.
“The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will schedule a forensic autopsy to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to aid in the determination of the cause/manner of the adult’s death,” the sheriff’s office said.
