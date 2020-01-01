Dorchester Co. NYE reports: Drunk father had kids with him; falling bullet smashes trooper’s windshield

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say law enforcement units arrested three people for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve including a father who had his kids with him.
“[He] had his kids with him with a front license plate reading ‘Best Dad Ever.’ NOT!!” the sheriff’s office said.
According to deputies, the drivers charged for driving under the influence were all arrested before 10 p.m.
Authorities also had issues with people firing guns into the air. The sheriff’s office said a trooper’s windshield was struck by a bullet falling from the sky.
“The projectile was collected and will be tested,” DCSO officials said."If we get a match someone is going to have a visitor."
Deputies estimated they had 250 to 300 more contacts with drivers between 5 p.m. Tuesday night and 5 a.m. on Wednesday compared to Monday night when 48 citations were issued.
A report states that on Monday night there were six arrests and one for driving under the influence, and while issuing a citation to one person it was learned he had outstanding warrants.
“Now a special thank you to all those who behaved responsibly the last couple of nights,” DCSO officials said."By far you were the majority, maybe over 99% of you. We appreciated your patience each night and thank you for all the compliments to the law enforcement officers."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.