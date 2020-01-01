Here’s where you can find the brand-new country music channel ‘Circle’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Circle, a new country music and lifestyle network, is now available for viewers.
Circle has a wide variety of country music programming, including “Opry Live,” which will feature Grand Ole Opry performances each week beginning in February. Circle is also bringing back “Hee Haw,” a venerable music and comedy sketch show that aired from 1971 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997.
You can learn more about Circle and its programs here.
If you watch WCSC with an over-the-air digital antenna, you’ll find Circle on WCSC 5.3. Grit, which used to be on WCSC 5.3, has now moved to WCSC 5.4.
If you previously received Grit on 5.3, you’ll now see Circle there.
Antenna viewers will have to rescan to continue seeing Grit, because 5.4 is a new channel. If it has been a while since you’ve rescanned, it may be a good idea to do so just to make sure you’re seeing all of our channels.
For most TVs, you can rescan with a few simple steps:
- Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.
- While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).
- Find the option labeled “Scan for channels,” “Channel search,” or something similar, and select that with your remote.
- Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels, including Circle.
If these steps don’t work, you may want to search online for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.
We do not yet know cable channel assignments for Circle. Will update as we learn them, but in the meantime, viewers should check local listings or contact their providers:
- Xfinity: 800-266-2278
- Spectrum: 855-707-7328
- Home Telecom: 800-577-2799
- WOW: 1-855-496-9929
