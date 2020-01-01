Lowcountry ‘Polar Plunges’ provide chilly start to new year

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Across the coast, thousands are preparing to start 2020 with a swim in winter waters.
On Sullivan’s Island, the annual Dunleavy’s Pub Polar Plunge is set to begin at 2 p.m.
But people have already been out since 9 a.m. enjoying food and playing games as they raise money for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.
Dunleavy’s Pub General Manager Jamie Maher says this marks the event’s 25th year.
“When we first started there were probably just shy of just a dozen people who showed up,” Maher said. “Last year we had around 3,000 people run into the water, and more stay back on the beach!”
The pub set a fundraising goal of $30,000. You can still donate by visiting DunleavysPlunge.com.
Meanwhile, on Folly Beach, registration for the Bill Murray Look-A-Like Polar Plunge" starts at 11 a.m. The event itself runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., according to its Facebook page.
This will be the seventh year Folly Beach pays homage to one of Charleston's most famous residents. The theme for this year's event is "Ghostbusters" in celebration of the film franchise's fourth movie this year.
The event will include a costume contest, commemorative t-shirts, and of course, a plunge into the Atlantic! All attendees are encouraged to come in costume, especially as your favorite Bill Murray character.
The Costume Contest will kick-off at 1 p.m. and there is a $5 entry fee per person for anyone 18 and up. Categories include Best Bill Murray, Best Guy, Best Girl, Best Kid, and Best Team. Winners will receive cash & merchandise prizes.
The plunge will occur at 2 p.m. and is free for everyone!
Kiawah Island is hosting a New Year’s 5K at 11 a.m. and a plunge on Front Beach at noon.
The run will begin at the Sanctuary beach access, running east toward the Ocean Course 1.55 miles, turning around and heading back to the finish line in front of the Sanctuary Hotel. All participants will receive a Kiawah Island Golf Resort keepsake, and be entered into a raffle for some great giveaways! Water will be available at the start and finish line.
The Polar Bear Plunge runs from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sanctuary Beach. All participants must bring their own towels.
