Judge sets bond for man accused of starting N. Charleston apartment fire

A 911 caller reported the fire at the Chicora Arms Apartments on Spruill Avenue at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday to a report of smoke and fire, according to North Charleston Deputy Fire Chief Stephanie Julazadeh. Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second floor apartment, she said. Firefighters made entry into the apartment and extinguished the fire and completed a search. Fire officials said all of the people who live in the building were able to safely get out of the building on their own.