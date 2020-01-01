One person shot in downtown Charleston

One person shot in downtown Charleston
Charleston police officers are on the the scene at 77 Hanover Street for the shooting that happened around 1:45 p.m. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 1, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 2:39 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been shot in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

Charleston police officers are on the scene at 77 Hanover Street for the shooting that happened around 1:45 p.m.

According to police, a male victim was taken to MUSC.

“Investigators are gathering information trying to identify suspect/suspects and a motive for the shooting,” CPD officials said.

Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Pictures from the scene show officers have police tape closing a portion of the street.

Charleston Police responding to shooting on Hanover Street. Authorities say one man was shot and taken to the hospital.

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.