One person shot in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been shot in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
Charleston police officers are on the scene at 77 Hanover Street for the shooting that happened around 1:45 p.m.
According to police, a male victim was taken to MUSC.
“Investigators are gathering information trying to identify suspect/suspects and a motive for the shooting,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Pictures from the scene show officers have police tape closing a portion of the street.
