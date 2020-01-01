S.C. Treasurer reminding residents to check for unclaimed money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office is encouraging residents to start 2020 off right by checking to see if they have any unclaimed money.
“We bet you haven’t searched your name for unclaimed money since last year – maybe even since the last decade,” a New Year’s Day post on Office of South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis’ Facebook page stated.
The treasurer’s office website states that millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners.
“Claim your old, forgotten funds and start your new year off with some extra cash,” the Facebook post states.
S.C. residents can search their name to see if they have any forgotten funds by clicking here.
