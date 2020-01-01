SCHP: North Charleston man driving semi-truck fatally struck pedestrian and drove off

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have arrested a North Charleston man who they say was driving a semi-truck when he fatally struck a pedestrian and drove off on I-95 in Colleton County.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say 68-year-old Dennis Lee Todd surrendered at the Colleton County Detention Center Tuesday evening where is awaiting a bond hearing. Authorities said the vehicle involved in the incident has also been located.
Todd was charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.
His arrest stems from a hit-and-run on Dec. 27 on I-95 in Colleton County near the 42 mile marker which is about 12 miles south of Walterboro.
According to SCHP officials, a vehicle traveling southbound struck the pedestrian, and the vehicle did not stop and continued on the interstate.
