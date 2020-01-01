Summerville Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2020

Summerville Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2020
Baby boy Denlee Sellers was born at 12:57 a.m., becoming the first baby born on Jan. 1 at Summerville Medical Center in 2020. (Source: Summerville Medical Center)
By Patrick Phillips | January 1, 2020 at 1:10 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 1:10 PM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center welcomed the first newborn of the new year less than an hour after 2020 began.

Baby boy Denlee Sellers was born at 12:57 a.m. to parents Ashleigh Sellers and Dennis Jamroz, according to hospital spokesperson Kelly Bowen.

Sellers weighed in at 5 pounds, 7 ounces and is 18 inches tall.

The hospital is providing all of their new year’s babies with a special onesie.

As of noon, two babies had been born on New Year’s Day and six more were on the way.

Nurses at Summerville Medical Center hold up the special onesies all New Year's babies receive. It reads, "2020 - My first new years."
Nurses at Summerville Medical Center hold up the special onesies all New Year's babies receive. It reads, "2020 - My first new years." (Source: Summerville Medical Center)

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.