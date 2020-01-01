Summerville Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2020

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center welcomed the first newborn of the new year less than an hour after 2020 began.
Baby boy Denlee Sellers was born at 12:57 a.m. to parents Ashleigh Sellers and Dennis Jamroz, according to hospital spokesperson Kelly Bowen.
Sellers weighed in at 5 pounds, 7 ounces and is 18 inches tall.
The hospital is providing all of their new year’s babies with a special onesie.
As of noon, two babies had been born on New Year’s Day and six more were on the way.
