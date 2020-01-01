Thieves steal vintage signs from Georgetown County restaurant

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for the people responsible for stealing vintage signs from a Georgetown County restaurant.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say someone stole large vintage Gulf, Pure and ESSO gasoline signs from the Litchfield Fish House Restaurant on 13060 Ocean Highway.
“The owner of the restaurant said the signs were stolen between Dec. 23 and 26,” GCSO officials said.
Anyone with information about the theft should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.
