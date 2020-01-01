Top 10 Sports Stories of the Decade

#8 Chris Singleton loses his mother in mass shooting, gets selected in MLB Draft - There is no aspect of life in the Lowcountry that wasn’t affected by the tragic shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME church on June 17th of 2015 and sports was no exception. Charleston Southern outfielder and Goose Creek alum Chris Singleton lost his mother Sharonda during the shooting. Just a day later, the 19 year old was in front of a gaggle of cameras, delivering the speech that would help set the tone for how the area would react to this violent act.