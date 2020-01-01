Top 10 Sports Stories of the Decade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the decade coming to an end, we look back at the 10 biggest stories we’ve covered in the Lowcountry over the last 10 years
#10 Steve Spurrier leaves South Carolina - In 2015, Steve Spurrier shocked the college football world when he walked away from South Carolina, 6 games into the season. The head ball coach saying at the time, it was time to get out of the way for the next guy. During his 10+ year run with the Gamecocks, he led the program to new heights including a division championship in 2010, 3 straight 11 win seasons and 5 straight wins over Clemson.
“If it starts going south, starts going bad, then I need to get out." Spurrier said at his going away press conference. "You can’t keep a head coach as long as I have if it’s going in the wrong direction.”
#9 Charleston Battery play final game at MUSC Health Stadium, get sold - In may of 2019, MUSC Health Stadium was surprisingly sold to a property company for almost 6.5 million dollars bringing an end to the Battery’s 20 year run on Daniel Island. The team would close the stadium with a 5-1 win over Bethlehem Steele in October.
“right now I’m starting to realize that walking off the field for the last time." head coach Mike Anhaeuser said after the final win. "It’s depressing for me for that. Then I looked up there and I told the guys, we’re gonna make a statement and something that it goes down in history and if it is the last game here, that’s what you’re gonna remember.”
Shortly after the end of the season, the team would be sold to Rob Salvatore and set up an agreement to play at CofC’s field at Patriots Point
#8 Chris Singleton loses his mother in mass shooting, gets selected in MLB Draft - There is no aspect of life in the Lowcountry that wasn’t affected by the tragic shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME church on June 17th of 2015 and sports was no exception. Charleston Southern outfielder and Goose Creek alum Chris Singleton lost his mother Sharonda during the shooting. Just a day later, the 19 year old was in front of a gaggle of cameras, delivering the speech that would help set the tone for how the area would react to this violent act.
“Love is always stronger than hate, so if we just love the way my mom would then the hate won’t be anywhere close to what love is, honestly my knees are a little weak right now but I’m trying to stay as strong as I can as I press on” Singleton would say.
2 years later, Singleton would get to live out one of his dreams as he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and played pro ball in their minor league system for 2 seasons.
#7 South Carolina makes the Final Four - In 2017, for the first time in school history, the Gamecocks reached the pinnacle of college basketball pulling off upsets along the way as the 7th seed would beat higher seeds, Duke, Baylor and Florida led by Sindarius Thornwell.
“if you’re focusing on chasing young kids around hoping that they grow up and believe and you end up with guys like these right next to me and their teammates that have the courage to come back every day and do more. I’m outta words, just extremely proud of these guys right next to me.” Frank Martin would say.
The run would end in Phoenix with a loss to Gonzaga.
#6 The Lowcountry hosts 2 golf majors - The Lowcountry served as the focus of the professional golf world twice this decade hosting 2 major championships. The 2012 PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah and the 2019 US Women’s Open at the Country Club of Charleston. Rory McIlroy was crowned as the champion in 2012, he played a solid tournament never being down by more than 2 strokes at the end of a day.
“It’s nice to break a record like that especially of Jack Nicklaus who’s the most successful player of all-time. It’s a nice acheivement” McIlroy would say.
In 2019, Jeongeun Lee 6, came from behind on the final day to win her first major at the US Women’s Open.
The countdown will wrap up on New Year’s Day
