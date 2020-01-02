Warm Friday... Rain Saturday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Look for warm temperatures ahead of a strong cold front headed east. Mostly cloudy skies will be on tap Friday with highs in the mid 70′s. The front will bring some showers later Friday and into Saturday. Highs over the weekend will range from mid 60′s on Saturday to mid 50′s and sunshine on Sunday. Monday will be sunny and cool with a nigh near 58.