City could approve school bus lot that has James Island neighbors concerned

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee could soon be signing off on plans for a proposed school bus lot on James Island.
If approved on Thursday, the Charleston County School District would get the green light to move forward with its plans to build a school bus lot at James Island Charter High School.
Right now, there are 13 buses that park at the school, but the proposed plans would give the district the ability to park up to 36.
Some neighbors who live right behind the school, like Emily Trickey, are concerned that with that many buses noise would become a problem.
“This isn’t just a Friday football game where we are used to hearing the announcers and the music and the practice and stuff from football," Trickey said. "The buses are a whole different vibe.”
The project is set to cost just under $4 million, and school district officials said it’s all in part to help students.
“There’s a lot of inefficiencies that we deal with now, because of parked buses that are dispersed not just around James Island, but also off of James Island too," said Reggie McNeil, the school district’s executive director of capital programs. "We’re hoping when we put this centralized parking facility in place that we’re going to reduce the amount of time a student is losing, because their buses are coming from a further location.”
McNeil also said the school district conducted a traffic impact analysis and found the additional buses wouldn’t impact what’s already on the roads on James Island.
But, some living nearby still fear it would.
“I don’t think we need anything else that’s going to create any more confusion or traffic or noise on James Island, so my hope would be that they vote it down," Matt Alexander said.
If signed off by the city, construction of the lot could start in March and wrap up in December.
