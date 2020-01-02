Coroner identifies man killed in Goose Creek shooting

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the man killed in a Goose Creek shooting on New Year’s Eve.
Darius Mckelvey, 20, of North Charleston died Tuesday, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say the victim was found on the roadside at Howe Hall Road and Rutt Lane Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies had earlier shut down the road as authorities investigated the scene.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said emergency responders received a call at 2:31 p.m. regarding a shooting on Howe Hall Road.
When deputies arrived they discovered Mckelvey’s body in a ditch.
