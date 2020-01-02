Coroner identifies 20-year-old killed in crash on Naval Weapons Station

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County coroner identified the victim of a crash who died after being thrown from the bed of a truck he was riding in early on New Year’s morning.
Thomas Adrian Dion Campbell, 20, died at an area hospital early Wednesday morning on the Naval Weapons Station, according to Coroner George Oliver.
Oliver said Campbell was thrown from the bed of a truck at approximately 1:14 a.m. Wednesday when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree.
Campbell was taken to an area hospital where he died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
The Joint Base Charleston Security Force, The South Carolina Highway Patrol and The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating, Oliver said.
