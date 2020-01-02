I-26 westbound lanes reopened after crane strikes utility wire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said westbound I-26 lanes in Charleston which were closed due to a crane striking a utility wire have been reopened.
The incidents were reported in the area of mile marker 218 and 217, which is near North Meeting Street Road in Charleston.
According to CPD officials, two westbound lanes were closed earlier because of a construction crane that struck a utility wire which caused the wire to fall onto the interstate.
Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer said the lines were cable or telecom lines, not Dominion Energy lines. Power in the area was not affected, Fischer said, although a Dominion utility pole was damaged in the accident.
An SCDOT traffic camera showed a backup shortly before 2 p.m. at mile marker 219, approximately two miles away from the area where downed power lines were reported at approximately 1:29 p.m.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said the power lines were cleared from the roadway, but said the Charleston Police Department were on the scene of two accidents in the westbound lanes of I-26 in that area. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the accidents were related to the fallen power lines.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.