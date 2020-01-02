Jimmy Buffett to play N. Charleston Coliseum in April

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Break out the Hawaiian shirts! Jimmy Buffett is coming to the Lowcountry.
The singer known for his songs which evoke visions of beaches and a tropical paradise far away will play the North Charleston Coliseum on April 16, 2020 at 8 p.m.
The show is part of his Slack Tide Tour and will surely bring a lot of fans, known as Parrotheads, to the Holy City.
“We are so excited to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to North Charleston,” Frank Lapsley, General Manager of North Charleston Coliseum said. “Nobody throws a party like Jimmy Buffett and his concert promises to be the biggest party of 2020!”
Some of Buffett’s well-known tunes include “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and “Margaritaville.” He last visited Charleston for a show in April 2018.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. There is a limit of eight tickets per customer.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.