Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is among seven states that are poised to gain at least one new congressional seat. The Charlotte Observer reports that another seat would give the state 14 House members as well as 16 electoral votes. Only six other states would have more. U.S. Census Bureau estimates released this week show that North Carolina's population has grown to 10.5 million. That's an increase of 10% since 2010. Final population figures will be determined by the 2020 Census. A new seat would be carved out in 2021. That's when redistricting of congressional and legislative districts would normally occur after the census.