Law enforcement performing active shooter training at Beaufort Co. elementary school

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting active shooter training Thursday at an elementary school.
Fire crews, EMS and other agencies will all be at Hilton Head Elementary School.
The training will better prepare deputies and other officials in the event of an active shooter, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school Thursday as a result.
