Crews recover body from water near Wando Terminal

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police Harbor Patrol recovered a body in the water near the Wando Terminal Thursday morning.
Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Wando Terminal at 8:22 a.m., according to Charleston County dispatchers.
Mount Pleasant Inspector Chris Rosier confirmed at 1:28 p.m. the body had been recovered earlier that morning and then turned over to the Charleston Coroner’s Office.
News crews on the scene saw what appeared to be a body being pulled from the water, placed onto a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Marine unit assisted Mount Pleasant Police, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Witnesses reported multiple vehicles, including an ambulance and three boats in the water near the port. Mount Pleasant Police were seen blocking off access to the Remley Boat Landing.
Authorities have not yet released any information about the gender or identity of the body recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.