Live 5 Scambusters: How and where to report scams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you've been a victim of a scam, you want someone to pay but may not know how to report it.
Chances are you’ve never met the crook in person and don’t even know the person’s real identity, but the crime is real and you need to report it. You can report the scam on the federal, state and local levels.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a website devoted to taking your report. You can go to ic3.gov to file a report with the FBI. You can also report it to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint. These reports can help federal agents who may be working similar cases. You never know what piece of evidence could help break a case.
On the state level, you can report scams to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs at consumer.sc.gov. If you’re reporting a state scam on social media you can use #TellDCA.
Better Business Bureau also has a scam tracker allowing you to see local scam reports close to you. You can file your own report here as well.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
