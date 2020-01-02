Moncks Corner man honored in Rose Parade for donating organs

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man was honored in the Rose Parade in California on New Years Day.
His portrait was featured on the Donate Life Float in the nationally televised parade. His wife Shana Owens and daughter were there to witness it.
“It was breathtaking,” Owens said. “I just smiled and just started taking a bunch of pictures. I said,'That’s my baby.'”
Craig is one of 44 organ donors in the United States to receive the honor of being featured in the Rose Parade. His family says he died from a brain aneurysm.
The Donate Life float won the Judges Award which is given for "most outstanding design and dramatic impact."
The float features a floragraph of Craig and other donors. It’s a special portrait made from parts of flowers.
The family says it means a lot that Craig was chosen to be honored.
There was also a Donate Life float rider from South Carolina, Kyle Carter, who is a liver recipient from the upstate.
For more information about becoming a donor visit DonateLifeSC.org.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.