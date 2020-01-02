MUSC opens new campus in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina’s West Campus has opened at the Citadel Mall in West Ashley, with a total cost of $44,000,000.
MUSC officials say the 126,000 square-foot campus is designed with “sports-related signage to help patients navigate the facility.” The West Ashley location also has the latest kiosk technology for an easy check-in process.
MUSC and the City of Charleston are joining together in an effort to give the aging mall a complete makeover. In doing so, they hope it will ultimately lead to the revitalization of the West Ashley community with a Health and Wellness District.
Since the Citadel Mall opened in the 1970s, they have seen a significant decrease in foot traffic. But by bringing people to the area, they hope to change that. And MUSC officials say this will be more convenient for patients that would otherwise have to go to the downtown Charleston campus.
The office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Ambulatory Surgery Facility is set to open on January 6.
