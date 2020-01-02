Police: Man carrying large rock charged after robbing King Street store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after police say he robbed a downtown Charleston store while carrying a large rock.
On New Year’s Eve, officers responded to the L’Occitane in the 200 block of King Street where two witnesses said a man later identified as Kenton Devon Jenkins, 25, robbed the store while carrying a large rock.
Jenkins was “cradling” the rock in his hand as he took $20 in body wash from the shelf and tried to leave without paying, according to the incident report.
Witnesses told him he needed to pay, at which time they said Jenkins showed them the rock and told them not to follow him, the report stated.
Other officers then found the body wash in the 100 block of Market Street and Jenkins was taken into custody, the report stated.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.