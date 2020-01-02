Report: Man accused of setting apartment fire stood in crowd, watched building burn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say the man facing an arson charge in connection with the New Year’s fire at a North Charleston apartment building remained at the scene watching the damage.
An incident report on Wednesday morning’s fire at the Chicora Arms Apartments states witnesses pointed the man out to police who responded at approximately 12:57 a.m. to a report of a fire. That man, later identified as Forrest West, faces a charge of second-degree arson.
The report states several people in the crowd told police the man who lived in the burning apartment was standing in the crowd. A responding officer said he observed West watching the fire and said he was “heavily intoxicated” and “slurring his speech.”
Witnesses told police West started yelling outside about someone breaking into his apartment and stealing his alcohol and said he was going to burn down the building. The witnesses said he set a dresser on fire on his porch that the maintenance man put out, the report states. Police said West was seen throwing things off the balcony and that’s when witnesses reported seeing smoke.
The maintenance man told police he put out the fire outside and that West threw a burning pillow inside, the report states.
“West said he had just gotten home and saw his alcohol was gone, his apartment was burglarized and the burglar burned the apartment,” the report states.
The report states West’s story was “inconsistent with witness statements.”
The landlord told police West had been served with an eviction notice the day before the fire.
Fire officials said all of the people who live in the building were able to safely get out of the building on their own, but that the fire left 16 without a home.
West appeared before a bond court judge Wednesday morning.
“It was an accident, I dropped my lighter,” he told the judge.
The judge set bond at $15,000 on the arson charge.
The Red Cross was assisting victims of the fire.
Jail records state West was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
