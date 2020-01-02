Report: Newly released SC inmate returns to jail in less than 12 hours after carjacking

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina inmate who served four years in prison for a carjacking returned to jail in less than 12 hours after authorities say the man carjacked his friend’s car shortly after he was released.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Lamar Barnes of Gadsden who has been charged with carjacking by force with great bodily injury.
“Apparently the years he served for a previous charge didn’t teach him much,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But it looks like he’ll get another chance to attend class.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Barnes’ latest charge came after he was released on Tuesday having served a prison sentence for another incident involving taking a car and an assault. A report states that by early Wednesday, Barnes was back in jail on similar charges after an Orangeburg County woman reported her car was taken from her.
“In less than 12 hours, he’s charged with the same thing again,” Lt. Randall Day said.
The victim said that she drove to Barnes’ Richland County home to pick him up for a trip to her parent’s home for a New Year’s Day visit.
“However, as they neared the residence, Barnes became agitated and struck the woman with such force to cause multiple lacerations to her face, according to the report,” OCSO officials said."He then sped off in the woman’s car."
Deputies then learned the victim’s car had been wrecked at a location near the town of North.
“At a Parkwood Drive residence a few miles outside of North, deputies found an intoxicated Barnes had crashed the woman’s car into several trees at the home causing a conservative estimate of $5,000 in damages,” OCSO officials said.
An arrest report states that Barnes attempted several times to delay his return to jail by scuffling with the deputies.
He was denied bond on Thursday.
