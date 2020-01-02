South Carolina has sixth-highest growth rate in the country

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows South Carolina had the sixth-highest growth percentage from July 2018 to July 2019.
The data shows the Palmetto State’s population in July 2018 was 5,084,156, and it grew to 5,148,714 in July 2019, for a growth rate of 1.3%.
North Carolina also made the list at No. 10, with a growth rate of 1.0%. Topping the list was Idaho with a growth rate of 2.1%.
The news doesn’t come as a surprise to people who live in the area.
Ray Filoramo, a Chicago native, moved to Horry County 16 months ago, primarily because of the weather.
“I haven’t seen a snowflake in 16 months,” Filoramo said. “It’s wonderful.”
He also thinks the continued growth isn’t always a good thing though. Filoramo said he’s personally been affected by the construction of new homes.
“I lost a lot of privacy,” he said. “I have a pool in the backyard and I had all woods, and they’re all gone now. So I have to build a fence and that’s an expense for me.”
He added the continuing trend of golf courses going out of business and being replaced by new homes is another aspect of the growth he doesn’t like.
Due to historically low interest rates, local realtors are predicting a similar 2020 that is filled with more growth just like 2019.
