Summerville man accused of soliciting minor for sex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 53-year-old Summerville man accused of soliciting a minor for sex.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Gene Clark Davis on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor.
Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Davis.
According to authorities, Davis solicited a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to a minor. Davis was arrested on December 27, 2019.
He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment, and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.
A report states that Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Summerville Police Department made the arrest, and investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
