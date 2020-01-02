WCU looks for road win vs The Citadel

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Kaelon Harris, Eddie Davis III and Tyson Batiste have combined to score 34 percent of The Citadel's points this season. For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have scored 51 percent of the team's points this season, including 57 percent of all Catamounts points over their last five.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 37.7 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He's also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.