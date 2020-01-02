What’s Driving You Crazy: ‘Big problem’ at Johns Island intersection

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A retired Charleston firefighter is concerned about an area near his home and work on Johns Island that he says is dangerous.
Pete Salvo spent about 30 years with the Charleston Fire Department and now works at the Habitat for Humanity Restore at the intersection of Maybank Highway and Southwick Drive.
“Being in the fire department as long as I was, and all the traffic deaths and all the people I’ve seen hit by cars, it gets to you after awhile,” Salvo said. “And now that I’m retired, I don’t want to see it again.”
The main parking lot for the store is located across the street from the building and Salvo is worried someone will get hit crossing the road.
“People crossing the street trying to get to the store is putting their life in jeopardy because of the traffic that flies up and down this road," he added.
He has contacted the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and the City of Charleston but was told this is a state-owned road.
A spokesperson with the City of Charleston sent this statement to Live5News: “The road in question is state-owned, so the city is prohibited from taking any action or enacting traffic calming measures without their approval. Staff walked Mr. Salvo through the steps he would need to take in order to receive DOT approval, the first of which involved his garnering 75% buy-in from the community (surrounding residents, businesses, etc.) in the form of signatures.”
Salvo said if it comes to that, he will gather signatures.
“If the DOT wants that, I got everyone that walks in this store that will sign a petition," he added. “It’s a problem, it’s a big problem, it’s a dangerous problem.”
Live5News requested the crash statistics from this intersection over the last 10 years. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, there have been approximately 30 crashes there over the last decade. One of those resulted in the death of an 85-year-old woman.
Salvo said he hopes the SCDOT will take notice of this issue before someone else is hit and killed.
