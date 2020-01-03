Buie, Hofstra host Elon

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Hofstra has been fueled by senior leadership while Elon has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors Buie, Eli Pemberton, Jalen Ray and Tareq Coburn have combined to account for 75 percent of Hofstra's scoring this season and 78 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other bench, freshmen Hunter Woods, Hunter McIntosh and Zac Ervin have combined to score 43 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 51 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.