Cold front increasing rain chance tonight & tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving through the southeast will help increase the chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. Ahead of the front, winds will remain breezy and temperatures mild. Other than some fog and mist, most of the evening will stay dry. Inland areas will have the greatest rain chance closer to midnight. A few showers are possible overnight, but the heaviest rain is set to move through tomorrow morning. Most of the rain should be out of here tomorrow afternoon.