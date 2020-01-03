Cold front increasing rain chance tonight & tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving through the southeast will help increase the chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. Ahead of the front, winds will remain breezy and temperatures mild. Other than some fog and mist, most of the evening will stay dry. Inland areas will have the greatest rain chance closer to midnight. A few showers are possible overnight, but the heaviest rain is set to move through tomorrow morning. Most of the rain should be out of here tomorrow afternoon.
Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees tonight and should increase to near 70 tomorrow afternoon. Much cooler air will move in tomorrow night. Sunday’s temper will be startin goff in the upper 30s and top out near 57 degrees. Temps will increase under plenty of sunshine heading into the new work week.
TONIGHT: Misty and breezy; LOW: 61.
TOMORROW: AM rain likely, drier afternoon; HIGH: 69.
SUNDAY: Cool & sunny; HIGH: 57.
MONDAY: Sunny and not as cool; HIGH: 63.
TUESDAY: Comfortable and sunny; HIGH: 65.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
