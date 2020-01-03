9 hospitalized after crash on I-526 WB near Savannah Hwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on I-526 westbound near Savannah Highway Friday morning.
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said none of the injuries were serious.
“The collision occurred when a driver failed to yield, cutting off the other driver,” Francis said.
A truck carrying a trailer as well as a passenger car were seen in the ditch overturned on the right side of the highway. All lanes have since reopened after both lanes were blocked in the westbound direction for roughly 45 minutes.
The call came in at 6:34 a.m. and one lane reopened around 7:45 a.m.
