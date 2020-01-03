Deputies: Security system alerts homeowner, leads to arrest of accused burglar

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond Friday for a Cordova man facing burglary and drug charges.
David Felder, 24, has been charged with not only second-degree burglary but also distribution of methamphetamine.
During Felder’s bond hearing on Friday, both OCSO deputies and victim’s advocates asked the court to set a high cash bond if bond couldn’t be outright denied. The victim told the court her family’s safety could have been jeopardized if they would have been at home at the time of the break in.
“I work hard for my stuff and so should he have to work hard for his stuff,” she said.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Robert Lake said that while bond could be denied, he would set bond at $115,000 cash or surety.
Orangeburg County deputies responded to a home on Arends Road Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. to a report of a burglar inside the home, according to sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.
When deputies arrived, they spotted a man wearing a book bag exiting a door at the home carrying items in his hands, Walker said.
“This home owner reported someone inside her home after her security system alerted her to an intruder,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We had people on the scene quick enough to take him into custody as he’s coming out of the home.”
Deputies watched as the man placed those items outside with other items that had already been removed from the home, Walker said.
Deputies say the man then walked around the corner of the house when he saw deputies approaching. However, more deputies were approaching from the other side of the home as well.
After changing his story several times, the man eventually admitted to taking items from the home, according to the incident report.
Ravenell said those items were returned to the owner while a search of the book bag turned up a quantity of a substance that field-tested for methamphetamine. The man admitted he sells methamphetamine, the report states.
