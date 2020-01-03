Deputies trying to identify people, vehicle involved in theft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office released surveillance images Friday in their investigation of lawn equipment theft.
The theft happened in the 200 block of Hodge Road, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Deputies released images showing the face of one of the men they are trying to identify. They also released a second image that shows a newer model Honda Accord they say was spotted several times in the area where the theft occurred.
Deputies say thieves stole equipment that included two STIHL backpack blowers, one STIHL hand blower, one STIHL chop saw, one STIHL chainsaw and one STIHL weed eater.
Anyone who can provide information is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0010 and ask for Det. W. T. Owens at ext. 5291 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.