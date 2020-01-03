Fleming, Bucs run past USC Upstate in Big South opener

The two teams jumped out to a fast-paced first four minutes of the contest as USC Upstate connected on three of their first four shots in building a 7-3 lead following a Bruner three-pointer. The Bucs countered by hitting their first five shots with Buskey, Shuler, and Duncan LeXander all connecting from behind the arc to go ahead 15-9 with 16:25 remaining in the first half.